ENTERTAINMENT

AST VS PAM Live Score Today’s Match Russian Basketball League 2021 BC Astana Vs Parma Permsky Kray Scorecard

Avatar
By
Posted on
AST VS PAM Live Score

The beginning of this year is very grateful for the basketball lovers as numerous basketball leagues are going on and today we are sharing the details of another basketball League. Today’s match prediction is about the Russian Basketball League 2021 which is commenced between the teams’ BC Astana (AST) which is facing off the team Parma Permsky Kray (PAM) on Monday, 29th March 2021. This match is playing in the stadium of Saryarka Velodrome. Between both the team PAM is the favorite one who can come as victory team of this match.

AST VS PAM Live Score

Contents hide
1 AST VS PAM Live Score
1.1 BC Astana (AST) vs Parma Permsky Kray (PAM) Match Preview

AST VS PAM Live Score

AST VS PAM Match Details

LEAGUE– Russian Basketball League
MATCH– AST VS PAM
DATE– 29th March 2021, Monday
TIME– 08:30 PM
VENUE– Saryarka Velodrome

BC Astana (AST) vs Parma Permsky Kray (PAM) Match Preview

In this league, AST is battling against the team PAM and BC Astana (AST) is presently holding the second position on the scoring tables. The total matches they played in this league are 18 matches and they won 5 matches with a loss of 13 matches. They are poorly playing and instead of making winnings, they are making losses. The last match which AST played against Tsmoki-Minsk BC, in which AST won the game by a few margins of 2 points.

Before this winning AST lost the game against their rivalry team Nizhny Novgorod BC in which AST acquired 73 points whereas their opponents acquired 75 points. In both the matches they won and lost only with a margin of 2 points. Their previous five matches form is like  L L L L W. Though their five forms are not so good but still they manage to break their losing streaks and won their last game. And as of now, they have to take their same winning spirit for the next upcoming matches of this league and for that they have to win this match.

BC Astana (AST):

  • Dmitriy Gavrilov
  • Devyn Marble
  • Nikolay Bazhin
  • Michael Thompson
  • Jeremiah Hill

Parma Permsky Kray (PAM):

  • Alexander Gudumak
  • Leyton Hammonds
  • Artem Komissarov
  • Jordan Mathews
  • Mikhail Kulagin

BC Astana (AST) vs Parma Permsky Kray (PAM) Match Prediction

Now let’s talk about the team Parma Permsky Kray (PAM) who is obtaining the First position on the scoring tables and they played around 18 matches and they lost 11 matches as compared to the 7 winning matches. Let’s keep an eye on their previous match which they played against  Balkan Botevgrad in which Balkan acquired 62 points and PAM won the match with a huge margin of points by acquiring 84 points.

And not only this winning the team has won another match against the team Rilski Sportist by scoring 90 points against their opponent. PAM last five form is like L L L W W. The team is doing well from the past two matches and they have to keep their same winning spirit for this match.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
359
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
332
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
321
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
320
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
317
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
296
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
How And Where To Watch Game of Thrones All Season Episodes Online, Full Info Inside How And Where To Watch Game of Thrones All Season Episodes Online, Full Info Inside
286
LATEST

How and where to watch all Game of Thrones episodes online, full information inside
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
273
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
NASA's new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more NASA's new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more
268
LATEST

NASA’s new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more
Gameheads and Tech Industry Leaders Launch Game Design Certificate Program at Cal State East Bay Gameheads and Tech Industry Leaders Launch Game Design Certificate Program at Cal State East Bay
193
LATEST

Gameheads and Tech Industry Leaders Launch Game Design Certificate Program at Cal State East Bay

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top
x