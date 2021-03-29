AST VS PAM Live Score Today’s Match Russian Basketball League 2021 BC Astana Vs Parma Permsky Kray Scorecard

The beginning of this year is very grateful for the basketball lovers as numerous basketball leagues are going on and today we are sharing the details of another basketball League. Today’s match prediction is about the Russian Basketball League 2021 which is commenced between the teams’ BC Astana (AST) which is facing off the team Parma Permsky Kray (PAM) on Monday, 29th March 2021. This match is playing in the stadium of Saryarka Velodrome. Between both the team PAM is the favorite one who can come as victory team of this match.

LEAGUE– Russian Basketball League

MATCH– AST VS PAM

DATE– 29th March 2021, Monday

TIME– 08:30 PM

VENUE– Saryarka Velodrome

BC Astana (AST) vs Parma Permsky Kray (PAM) Match Preview

In this league, AST is battling against the team PAM and BC Astana (AST) is presently holding the second position on the scoring tables. The total matches they played in this league are 18 matches and they won 5 matches with a loss of 13 matches. They are poorly playing and instead of making winnings, they are making losses. The last match which AST played against Tsmoki-Minsk BC, in which AST won the game by a few margins of 2 points.

Before this winning AST lost the game against their rivalry team Nizhny Novgorod BC in which AST acquired 73 points whereas their opponents acquired 75 points. In both the matches they won and lost only with a margin of 2 points. Their previous five matches form is like L L L L W. Though their five forms are not so good but still they manage to break their losing streaks and won their last game. And as of now, they have to take their same winning spirit for the next upcoming matches of this league and for that they have to win this match.

BC Astana (AST):

Dmitriy Gavrilov

Devyn Marble

Nikolay Bazhin

Michael Thompson

Jeremiah Hill

Parma Permsky Kray (PAM):

Alexander Gudumak

Leyton Hammonds

Artem Komissarov

Jordan Mathews

Mikhail Kulagin

BC Astana (AST) vs Parma Permsky Kray (PAM) Match Prediction

Now let’s talk about the team Parma Permsky Kray (PAM) who is obtaining the First position on the scoring tables and they played around 18 matches and they lost 11 matches as compared to the 7 winning matches. Let’s keep an eye on their previous match which they played against Balkan Botevgrad in which Balkan acquired 62 points and PAM won the match with a huge margin of points by acquiring 84 points.

And not only this winning the team has won another match against the team Rilski Sportist by scoring 90 points against their opponent. PAM last five form is like L L L W W. The team is doing well from the past two matches and they have to keep their same winning spirit for this match.