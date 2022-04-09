Aston Martin won the Australian GP. Crashed both cars in scary F1 practice in

McLaren driver Lando Norris posted the fastest time in a final final practice session at the Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne on Saturday.

Norris, 22, completed a lap of the Albert Park circuit in 1 minute, 19.117, with Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc .132 seconds behind in a session interrupted by two red flags to finish second.

Red Bull’s Sergio Perez posted the third-fastest time, while Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton finished the season with the eighth-fastest time of .779 seconds behind Norris.

Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz, who posted the fastest time in P1 on Friday, was fifth in Saturday’s practice session, while Australian Daniel Ricciardo finished .576 seconds behind his teammate Norris to make two McLarens in the first six.

