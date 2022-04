Aston Villa 0-4 Tottenham goals and highlights in the Premier League | 04/09/2022

0-1, min.3, son. 0-2, min. 49, Kulusevsky. 0-3, min. 65, son. 0-4, min. 70, son. finished event Tottenham showed that it is the team in the best position in the Premier League and beat a seasoned Aston Villa now that despite going down on the scoreboard too soon, Conte’s team got into trouble in the first half, although they lost a triple. Were responsible with destroying the hopes of Gerrard’s team. international football news

Read Full News