Aston Villa 0-4 Tottenham Highlights: Watch Son masterclass

Tottenham’s 4-0 win at Aston Villa on Saturday was built on their superior quality at both ends of the pitch.
Spurs goalkeeper Hugo Lloris was a strong man of the match contender after making eight saves to maintain one of the most hard-earned clean sheets in Premier League history.
At the other end, Tottenham’s star-studded front three were also traded.
Son Heung-min scored a brilliant hat-trick while Harry Kane added two more assists to his CV. Dejan Kulusevski got one goal and one assist.
It was a finishing masterclass from Son, who took only three shots throughout the game.
The precision of Sone’s finishing was summed up by the fact that…
