Aston Villa 0-4 Tottenham Highlights: Watch Son masterclass

Aston Villa 0-4 Tottenham Highlights: Watch Son masterclass

Tottenham’s 4-0 win at Aston Villa on Saturday was built on their superior quality at both ends of the pitch.

Spurs goalkeeper Hugo Lloris was a strong man of the match contender after making eight saves to maintain one of the most hard-earned clean sheets in Premier League history.

At the other end, Tottenham’s star-studded front three were also traded.


Read Full News