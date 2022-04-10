Aston Villa 0 – 4 Tottenham Hotspur: Second-half dominance gives Spurs all three points

A brilliant second half from Tottenham Hotspur saw them separate from a feud Aston Villa With a final score of 4–0 at Villa Park.

The only question mark for the lineup was whether either Sergio Reguilan or Ryan Sessagnon would reclaim left-wing position due to injury. Antonio Conte decided not to risk it, especially when Matt Doherty is in great form. Both were on the bench, however, which means they are available and they are getting a little more time before 90 minutes go by.

match timeline

3′- A little spicy to start with three quick fouls between both sides.

4′ Goal Tottenham Hotspur! (Son) – Coming into a dangerous position, Spurs pressed on after a foul. Kane blasts a shot into the stomach of a defender, who collapses…