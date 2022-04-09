Aston Villa vs Tottenham highlights as Son nets hat-trick in win and Kulusevsky nets

Here are Alasdair’s thoughts on that first half from Spurs

Tottenham’s quick start came with a low volley from Son Heung-min flying off the left-hand post, a long time ago.

Villa took the game to the spectators with tough challenges and high energy across the field, and ultimately it was the flying Hugo Lloris who saved Tottenham’s beckon.

The Spurs captain made a save after nearly including a goal line at the stroke of half-time to put Coutinho’s free-kick out of wide.

Tottenham are struggling to get out of their half apart from an attack that resulted in the decapitation of a Sergio Reguilon shot.

The away team now needs to regroup and level up as they are being written off by Villa’s struggling qualities.

Some tackle…