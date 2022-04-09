Aston Villa vs. Tottenham Hotspur live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Premier League on TV, stream online

Getty Images

The Premier League is back in action on Saturday.

Who’s Playing

Tottenham Hotspur @ Aston Villa

Current Records: Tottenham Hotspur 17-10-3; Aston Villa 11-16-3

What to Know

Tottenham Hotspur is headed to Villa Park to take on Aston Villa with hopes of sweeping the series. They will face off against one another at 12:30 p.m. ET on Saturday. Bragging rights belong to Tottenham for now since they’re up 4-1 across their past five matchups.

It was all tied up 1-1 at the half for Spurs and Newcastle…