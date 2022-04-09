Aston Villa vs Tottenham Hotspur – Premier League (4/9/22) | How to View, Start Time, Preview

A club trying to stay in UEFA Champions League contention in one of Saturday’s marquee matches on the English Premier League schedule, as Tottenham Hotspur prepare to go toe-to-toe with Aston Villa.

Tottenham are still battling with some clubs for a fourth and final qualifying spot for next season’s UCL. Coming into the weekend, they are fourth with Arsenal on 54 points after Newcastle United’s 5 disbandment last Sunday. They are three points ahead of both West Ham and Manchester United. While going up is not out of the question, Spurs holding Chelsea, who are five points clear of Tottenham, will not be an easy task. Spurs have won their last three matches, including five of their last six.