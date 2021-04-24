Aston Villa vs. West Brom injury, suspension list

Sports activities Mole rounds up all the newest damage and suspension information forward of Sunday’s Premier League conflict between Aston Villa and West Bromwich Albion.

Aston Villa and West Bromwich Albion will each be aiming to bounce again from painful midweek defeats after they do battle in Sunday’s West Midlands derby within the Premier League.

There may be little driving on this recreation for Villa, however West Brom are nonetheless embroiled in a struggle for survival, and right here, Sports activities Mole rounds up the newest group information for the 2 golf equipment.

© Reuters

ASTON VILLA

Out: Jack Grealish (calf), Morgan Sanson (knee), Matty Money (suspended), Trezeguet (knee)

Uncertain: Wesley (knee)

Sports activities Mole’s predicted XI: Martinez; Elmohamady, Konsa, Mings, Targett; McGinn, Luiz; Traore, Barkley, El Ghazi; Watkins

WEST BROMWICH ALBION

Out: Branislav Ivanovic (thigh), Robert Snodgrass (again)

Uncertain: Kieran Gibbs (unspecified)

Sports activities Mole’s predicted XI: Johnstone; Furlong, Ajayi, Bartley, Townsend; Pereira, Yokuslu, Gallagher, Maitland-Niles, Phillips; Diagne

Video prediction

Watch the Sports activities Mole Soccer Shorts prediction for this recreation beneath: