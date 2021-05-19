ENTERTAINMENT

Astrology news: cure all the troubles of your life is just a pinch of salt, know the remedy

The lack of salt in the food serves to spoil the taste. But do you know that salt is considered very important in Vastu, which removes the troubles and brings happiness in the home. Yes, a pinch of salt can solve a lot of problems in life. But take special care not to do any of these remedies on Thursday.


1. Put rock salt and 4-5 cloves in a box of glass and keep it at home, to solve the problems related to money. This eliminates financial problems, Goddess Lakshmi resides in the house. With the advancement in the job, business, the stalled money is quickly returned.

2. In homes where there is a conflict between the husband and wife, they should put a small piece of rock salt in any corner of their bedroom. This will bring positive energy in the home. In such a situation, the atmosphere of the house will be pleasant. Along with this, there is sweetness in the relationship between husband and wife.

3. The reason behind deteriorating work is visible. In this case, take a pinch of salt and a little mustard and rotate it above the head seven times. Then drain it into the running water.

Related Items:

Most Popular

108
ENTERTAINMENT

Nikki Tamboli’s Brother Jatin Tamboli Passes Away Due To COVID-19 Complications, She Pens An Emotional Letter : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama
103
LATEST

Top graduating senior a tech whiz and gifted musician – UC Berkeley
74
ENTERTAINMENT

Pinjara Khubsurti Ka: Can Sanjay find details about Vishakha and her brother?
Avatar Avatar
60
ENTERTAINMENT

Urinary Tract Infection: Know the causes, symptoms and home remedies
Telly Updates Telly Updates
55
ENTERTAINMENT

Mein Teri Hoon (Piyaji) – A Riansh Fanfiction (Part 6)
Avatar Avatar
52
ENTERTAINMENT

Chehre Full HD Movie Download Leaked by kuttymovies, tamilrockers, isaimini, Filmyzilla, Filmywap
47
LATEST

New Report Shows Phone Cracking Tech is Being Used to Target Journalists in Botswana – Gizmodo
Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
45
ENTERTAINMENT

Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seers Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
Avatar Avatar
44
ENTERTAINMENT

क्या होता है ऑटोइम्यून रोग, जानें इसके संकेतों के बारे में
43
ENTERTAINMENT

Laal Lihaaf Part 2 Web Series Ullu Release Date, Cast, Plot

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]
To Top