Astrology news: cure all the troubles of your life is just a pinch of salt, know the remedy

The lack of salt in the food serves to spoil the taste. But do you know that salt is considered very important in Vastu, which removes the troubles and brings happiness in the home. Yes, a pinch of salt can solve a lot of problems in life. But take special care not to do any of these remedies on Thursday.



1. Put rock salt and 4-5 cloves in a box of glass and keep it at home, to solve the problems related to money. This eliminates financial problems, Goddess Lakshmi resides in the house. With the advancement in the job, business, the stalled money is quickly returned.

2. In homes where there is a conflict between the husband and wife, they should put a small piece of rock salt in any corner of their bedroom. This will bring positive energy in the home. In such a situation, the atmosphere of the house will be pleasant. Along with this, there is sweetness in the relationship between husband and wife.

3. The reason behind deteriorating work is visible. In this case, take a pinch of salt and a little mustard and rotate it above the head seven times. Then drain it into the running water.