LATEST

Astrology news: Sun is doing constellation change on March 4, time will be auspicious for these 6 zodiac signs – Entertainment News, Celebrity News, Latest Movie News

Avatar
By
Posted on
Astrology news: Sun is doing constellation change on March 4, time will be auspicious for these 6 zodiac signs - Entertainment News, Celebrity News, Latest Movie News

The Sun, which is considered the most influential of our Navagrahas, is going to enter its Nakshatra on March 4 at 6:00 pm and enter the former Bhadrapada Nakshatra, and will stay in this constellation for 13 days i.e., late March 17 at 2:21 pm . Purvabhadrapada means auspicious position means a constellation with lucky feet. Bhadra or Bhadra means gentleman, auspicious, benevolent or fortune-teller, and the meaning of the word is step and foot. Thus Purvabhadrapada is such a constellation, whose arrival will benefit the people and it will be auspicious for the people.


This nakshatra is connecting the Aquarius and Pisces zodiac sign, so people who have Aquarius or Pisces zodiac sign can have this nakshatra. People who are born in Purvabhadrapada Nakshatra are rich, virtuous, righteous, karma obsessive, honest, benevolent, just and affectionate.

People of Aries, Cancer, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio and Aquarius will have to be especially cautious. Their problems may increase. There may be some hindrance in their work.

Especially difficulties of Aquarius people can increase. They have to be careful. They may also face health related problems. These people will have to avoid rashness and stay away from debate.

Among the 6 zodiac signs for which the Sun is coming in the former Bhadrapad Nakshatra is going to be excellent, the economic side of Taurus and Gemini will be stronger than before. Progress will be found in the field. The status will increase in society.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
359
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
332
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
321
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
320
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
317
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
296
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
How And Where To Watch Game of Thrones All Season Episodes Online, Full Info Inside How And Where To Watch Game of Thrones All Season Episodes Online, Full Info Inside
286
LATEST

How and where to watch all Game of Thrones episodes online, full information inside
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
273
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
NASA's new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more NASA's new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more
268
LATEST

NASA’s new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more
Gameheads and Tech Industry Leaders Launch Game Design Certificate Program at Cal State East Bay Gameheads and Tech Industry Leaders Launch Game Design Certificate Program at Cal State East Bay
193
LATEST

Gameheads and Tech Industry Leaders Launch Game Design Certificate Program at Cal State East Bay

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top
x