Astrology news: Sun is doing constellation change on March 4, time will be auspicious for these 6 zodiac signs – Entertainment News, Celebrity News, Latest Movie News

The Sun, which is considered the most influential of our Navagrahas, is going to enter its Nakshatra on March 4 at 6:00 pm and enter the former Bhadrapada Nakshatra, and will stay in this constellation for 13 days i.e., late March 17 at 2:21 pm . Purvabhadrapada means auspicious position means a constellation with lucky feet. Bhadra or Bhadra means gentleman, auspicious, benevolent or fortune-teller, and the meaning of the word is step and foot. Thus Purvabhadrapada is such a constellation, whose arrival will benefit the people and it will be auspicious for the people.

This nakshatra is connecting the Aquarius and Pisces zodiac sign, so people who have Aquarius or Pisces zodiac sign can have this nakshatra. People who are born in Purvabhadrapada Nakshatra are rich, virtuous, righteous, karma obsessive, honest, benevolent, just and affectionate.

People of Aries, Cancer, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio and Aquarius will have to be especially cautious. Their problems may increase. There may be some hindrance in their work.

Especially difficulties of Aquarius people can increase. They have to be careful. They may also face health related problems. These people will have to avoid rashness and stay away from debate.

Among the 6 zodiac signs for which the Sun is coming in the former Bhadrapad Nakshatra is going to be excellent, the economic side of Taurus and Gemini will be stronger than before. Progress will be found in the field. The status will increase in society.