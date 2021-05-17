Astrology: These measures of flour can awaken sleeping fortunes, know immediately and adopt

We all want that we will never run out of money. Because of this, our Vastu Dosha and Kundali Dosha can be the only reason. Today, we have come up with such measures of flour by which you can awaken your sleeping fortunes. They will bring happiness in your life. So let’s know about these remedies.

1. If there is tension and fight fights in the house, then the flour of the house should be crushed on Saturday. For this, put 100 grams of black gram, 11 basil leaves, 2 threads of saffron in flour.

2. Make flour lamp in the morning and evening every day and burn it in front of the basil plant. With this, the vastu of the house will be fine and there will be an atmosphere of peace and happiness in the house.

3. If you want a good job then make puris by mixing jaggery in flour on Sunday. You should feed it to the cow. This makes the sun stronger in the horoscope. In such a situation, the problems related to money are overcome with getting the desired job.

4. On Thursday, knead a small amount of flour by adding a pinch of turmeric. Feed it to the cow. Apart from this, feed a cow by placing a little jaggery, turmeric and gram lentils on the dough. This will strengthen the economic situation.