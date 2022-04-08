Astros vs. Angels: Starting Pitchers and Starting Lineup

It’s finally time to play ball and Astros fans are excited and ready to go! Here’s a preview of this weekend’s four-match series.
Houston – Batsman! The 2022 baseball season has finally arrived and Houston Astros open your weather on the road tonight for one Four-match series in Los Angeles. They take on the Angels at 9:04 p.m. on Central.
The Astros have won nine straight games on Opening Day, the longest streak in the Majors since 1900.
starting pitchers are lefty framber valdez for the Astros, making their career debut, and Shohei Ohtani For the Angels is on the mound. This will also be his first time to start on Opening Day.,
