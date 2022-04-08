It’s finally time to play ball and Astros fans are excited and ready to go! Here’s a preview of this weekend’s four-match series.

Houston – Batsman! The 2022 baseball season has finally arrived and Houston Astros open your weather on the road tonight for one Four-match series in Los Angeles. They take on the Angels at 9:04 p.m. on Central.

The Astros have won nine straight games on Opening Day, the longest streak in the Majors since 1900.