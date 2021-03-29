Asus AiO V241 Price In India Launch Date Full Specifications Features Configuration & Processor

The topmost and prominent electronic device manufacturing company Asus has launched its brand new desktop with the name of Asus AiO V241 all-in-one desktop PC in the Indian market and this is the latest laptop of the company which is offering by the company. The laptop carries the display size of 23.8-inch full-HD which comes in both touch and non-touch variants and the laptop comes with the processor of 11th-Gen Intel Tiger Lake CPUs with multicultural graphics. The laptop supports the speakers combined with the AiO V241 along with extensive connectivity choices with the parts of five USD and comes with two colour variants. The Asus company always comes with new technology and specifications which grab all the attention of purchases towards it to purchase this.
Asus AiO V241 Price
The Asus AiO V241 supports the price tag of Rs. 61,990 which is for the Indian market and comes in two colour variants such as in Black-Gold and White-Silver colour choices and in the box there is a wireless keyboard with a mouse. The price of other storage configuration is still not disclosed or revealed by the company but it is expected that they will reveal very soon and the laptop is available for sale through the official website of Asus as well as from the Asus Exclusive Stores and business PC channel associates.
Asus AiO V241 Specifications
The newly launched laptop named Asus AiO V241 contains amazing and incredible specifications and features which is that it supports Windows 10 Home where the MS Office is pre-installed. The laptop supports the display of 23.8-inch full-HD with pixels 1,920×1,080 LED-backlit panel with the viewing angle of 178-degree and the laptop also comes with the support of touchscreen variant. The laptop supports the processor of Intel Core i5-1135G7 CPU with the graphics support of Intel Iris Xe or Intel UHD which is paired with 4GB, 8GB, or 16GB RAM with the hybrid internal storage of 2.5-inch 1TB SATA HDD which is up to a 512GB M.2 PCIE SSD.
The laptop su[portsseveralconnectivityoptionswhichisthatitcomeswithaWi-FiandBluetooth50orBluetooth42withtheportssupportoffourUSB32withHDMIandHDMI-inportalongwithUSB20andheadphonejackwiththesupportofaLANwithaKensingtonLockslotThespeakersofthelaptoparemanagedbythetwo3WstereospeakerswiththesupportofSonicMasterPremiumandthelaptopsupportsthecameraof1-megapixel720pwebcamincludingdualmicswithapowersupplyof90Wandcomeswiththedimensionsof540x409x48mmwithaweightof51kgStaytunedwithus[portsseveralconnectivityoptionswhichisthatitcomeswithaWi-FiandBluetooth50orBluetooth42withtheportssupportoffourUSB32withHDMIandHDMI-inportalongwithUSB20andheadphonejackwiththesupportofaLANwithaKensingtonLockslotThespeakersofthelaptoparemanagedbythetwo3WstereospeakerswiththesupportofSonicMasterPremiumandthelaptopsupportsthecameraof1-megapixel720pwebcamincludingdualmicswithapowersupplyof90Wandcomeswiththedimensionsof540x409x48mmwithaweightof51kgStaytunedwithus