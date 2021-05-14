Asus launches two new laptops under ZenBook series, know everything about price and features here

Ihad enough doubt about the Ice Zenbook Duo when I first saw it. The rule of thumb in the hardware space is that any moving, suspended or abnormally placed component on the gadget is a recipe for trouble. Naturally, a lot of things can go wrong – the accumulation of dust in the crack below the secondary display that rises upwards. But before we understand how it works in real life, a quick overview – our review version is priced at Rs 1,34,990. You get a 14-inch full HD touch display with Pantone certified color credential. Where your average laptop keyboard would be the richest practical second display I’ve used so far. Asus calls it the ScreenPad Plus, which sports a 1920 x 515-pixel resolution. The keyboard is where the specific palm rest and trackpad will be, and the trackpad will be pushed to the right corner. The situation here is fearless.

In terms of specs, the ZenBook Duo has an 11th generation Intel Core i7-1165G7 processor, Iris Xe integrated and Nvidia GeForce MX450 2GB GDDR6 discrete graphics, 16GB LPDDR4x RAM, 1TB M.2 NVMe SSD, integrated HD camera, Wi-Fi 6 . And pre-installed Windows 10 Home. The range of ports includes a USB-A3.2 Gen 1, two USB-C with Thunderbolt 4, a full-size HDMI 1.4, a microSD card slot and a 3.5mm audio port. In short, it has everything you want from a premium Windows laptop, minus a gaming-grade GPU. However, the question is, is it worth buying?

Using two displays: surprisingly convenient

Naturally, this is where our review was to begin. With the Asus Zenbook Duo, you can get more screen space than you really need. A 13-in Apple MacBook Air serves as my everyday working machine, which is a traditional keyboard layout as you can find on a laptop. With the Zenbook Duo, my entire muscle memory had to be remaked (with the MacOS-Windows switch), but what I was interested in doing nonetheless was that I didn’t have to switch tabs every few seconds.