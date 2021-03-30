ENTERTAINMENT

Asus ZenBook and VivoBook Series Launched in India Check Specs Features Images

Avatar
By
Posted on
Asus ZenBook and VivoBook Series Launched in India

The company again hitting the peak of success by introducing other laptops under its ZenBook and VivoBook series in India. On Tuesday, Asus launched new laptops powered by AMD Ryzen 5000 U-series processor. The laptops are available at the offline portals as well as Flipkart. Let us also tell you that the Taiwanese have launched six laptop models in India to boost the engagement of users. If we talk about the top-of-the-line model in the company then it is the Asus ZenBook 13 OLED which is the top model in the company’s Ultrabook range. The names of the six VivoBook Models are VivoBook S14, VivoBook Ultra K14/K15, VivoBook Flip 14, ASUS VivoBook 15, and VivoBook 17.

Asus ZenBook and VivoBook Series Launched in India

The features of the laptops are extremely amazing as always Asus offering. The Asus ZenBook 13 OLED price is set to Rs. 79,990 in India. Also, the ZenBook will be available in the offline channels of the company. Now, if we talk about the prices of the six models of VivoBook then all the prices are given below. Many people are searching for the prices and the features of the laptops and here we provide all the details.

  • VivoBook S S14 will be priced at Rs. Rs 65,990.
  • VivoBook Ultra K14 will be priced at Rs. Rs 58,990.
  • VivoBook Ultra K15 will be priced at Rs. Rs 58,990.
  • VivoBook Flip 14 will be priced at Rs. Rs 59,990.
  • VivoBook 15 will be priced at Rs. Rs 54,990.
  • VivoBook 17 will be priced at Rs. Rs 62,990.

If we start with Asus ZenBook 13 OLED model then it features a 67Wh battery and the company also claimed that the laptop will be giving 16 hours of battery life on a single charge. On the other hand, the laptop also features a Full-HD NanoEdge OLED display and Wi-Fi 6.

Asus ZenBook and VivoBook Series Specs Features

Apart from this, the Asus VivoBook S S14 will be coming with integrated AMD Radeon graphics with a NanoEdge display. Other laptops in the VivoBook also featuring almost the same features but also contains many brilliant features as per the price range. The laptops that coming under VivoBook are coming with SSD Storage capacity. All the features that VivoBook offering are very awesome and amazing. The VivoBook is powered by AMD Ryzen 7 5700U processor. All the laptops are launched in India and available at offline channels of the company as well as online stores. So, stay connected with us to know more interesting details and updates of the laptops.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
384
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
350
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
349
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
345
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
343
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
315
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
How And Where To Watch Game of Thrones All Season Episodes Online, Full Info Inside How And Where To Watch Game of Thrones All Season Episodes Online, Full Info Inside
305
LATEST

How and where to watch all Game of Thrones episodes online, full information inside
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
294
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
NASA's new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more NASA's new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more
286
LATEST

NASA’s new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more
Stacks of one hundred dollar bills. Stacks of one hundred dollar bills.
217
LATEST

2 Tech Stocks That Turned $10,000 Into $180,000 (or More) | The Motley Fool

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top