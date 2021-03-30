Asus ZenBook and VivoBook Series Launched in India Check Specs Features Images

The company again hitting the peak of success by introducing other laptops under its ZenBook and VivoBook series in India. On Tuesday, Asus launched new laptops powered by AMD Ryzen 5000 U-series processor. The laptops are available at the offline portals as well as Flipkart. Let us also tell you that the Taiwanese have launched six laptop models in India to boost the engagement of users. If we talk about the top-of-the-line model in the company then it is the Asus ZenBook 13 OLED which is the top model in the company’s Ultrabook range. The names of the six VivoBook Models are VivoBook S14, VivoBook Ultra K14/K15, VivoBook Flip 14, ASUS VivoBook 15, and VivoBook 17.

The features of the laptops are extremely amazing as always Asus offering. The Asus ZenBook 13 OLED price is set to Rs. 79,990 in India. Also, the ZenBook will be available in the offline channels of the company. Now, if we talk about the prices of the six models of VivoBook then all the prices are given below. Many people are searching for the prices and the features of the laptops and here we provide all the details.

VivoBook S S14 will be priced at Rs. Rs 65,990.

VivoBook Ultra K14 will be priced at Rs. Rs 58,990.

VivoBook Ultra K15 will be priced at Rs. Rs 58,990.

VivoBook Flip 14 will be priced at Rs. Rs 59,990.

VivoBook 15 will be priced at Rs. Rs 54,990.

VivoBook 17 will be priced at Rs. Rs 62,990.

If we start with Asus ZenBook 13 OLED model then it features a 67Wh battery and the company also claimed that the laptop will be giving 16 hours of battery life on a single charge. On the other hand, the laptop also features a Full-HD NanoEdge OLED display and Wi-Fi 6.

Apart from this, the Asus VivoBook S S14 will be coming with integrated AMD Radeon graphics with a NanoEdge display. Other laptops in the VivoBook also featuring almost the same features but also contains many brilliant features as per the price range. The laptops that coming under VivoBook are coming with SSD Storage capacity. All the features that VivoBook offering are very awesome and amazing. The VivoBook is powered by AMD Ryzen 7 5700U processor. All the laptops are launched in India and available at offline channels of the company as well as online stores. So, stay connected with us to know more interesting details and updates of the laptops.