Aswathy Sreekanth Wiki, Biography, Age, Books, Images

Aswathy Sreekanth is a well-talented creator and actress. She grabbed the limelight by means of the comedy present Comedy Tremendous Nite. She additionally featured in a sitcom referred to as Chakkappazham which was launched within the 12 months 2020. A few of her standard books are ‘Tta’yillatha_Muttayikal_VI and Kingdom of Mazhayurumbukalude. To be observed, she labored as an RJ for the famend radio station 93.5 RED FM.
Aswathy Sreekanth Biography
|Title
|Aswathy Sreekanth
|Actual Title
|Aswathy Sreekanth
|Nickname
|Aswathy
|Career
|Actress and Creator
|Date of Start
|24 February 1986
|Age
|35 (As of 2021)
|Zodiac signal
|But to be up to date
|Household
|Father: Ashokan
Mom: Soma
|Marital Standing
|Married
|Affairs/Boyfriends
|NA
|Husband
|Sreekanth (M.2012 to current)
|Youngsters
|Son: 1
Daughter: 1
|Faith
|Hindu
|Academic Qualification
|MBA.,
|College
|St George HSS, Muthalakkodam
|School
|Mangalam School of Engineering
|Hobbies
|Listening Music, Make-up and Dance
|Start Place
|Thodupuzha, Kerala, India
|Hometown
|Thodupuzha, Kerala, India
|Present Metropolis
|Dubai, United Arab Emirates
|Nationality
|Indian
Aswathy Sreekanth’s Official Social Profiles
fb.com/AswathyOfficial
Twitter: But to be up to date
instagram.com/aswathysreekanth
Attention-grabbing information about Aswathy Sreekanth
- She is a tattoo lover.
- Aswathy’s Instagram profile is energetic with 10 lakh followers.
TV Reveals
- Chakkappazham – 2020 to current
- Comedy Tremendous Nite (Position: Anchor)
Books
Aswathy Sreekanth Photographs
