LATEST

Aswathy Sreekanth Wiki, Biography, Age, Books, Images

Avatar
By
Posted on
Aswathy Sreekanth

Aswathy Sreekanth is a well-talented creator and actress. She grabbed the limelight by means of the comedy present Comedy Tremendous Nite. She additionally featured in a sitcom referred to as Chakkappazham which was launched within the 12 months 2020. A few of her standard books are ‘Tta’yillatha_Muttayikal_VI and Kingdom of Mazhayurumbukalude. To be observed, she labored as an RJ for the famend radio station 93.5 RED FM.

Contents hide
1 Aswathy Sreekanth Biography
2 Aswathy Sreekanth’s Official Social Profiles
3 Attention-grabbing information about Aswathy Sreekanth
4 TV Reveals
5 Books
6 Aswathy Sreekanth Photographs

Aswathy Sreekanth Biography

Title Aswathy Sreekanth
Actual Title Aswathy Sreekanth
Nickname Aswathy
Career Actress and Creator
Date of Start 24 February 1986
Age 35 (As of 2021)
Zodiac signal But to be up to date
Household Father: Ashokan
Mom: Soma
Marital Standing Married
Affairs/Boyfriends NA
Husband Sreekanth (M.2012 to current)
Youngsters Son: 1
Daughter: 1
Faith Hindu
Academic Qualification MBA.,
College St George HSS, Muthalakkodam
School Mangalam School of Engineering
Hobbies Listening Music, Make-up and Dance
Start Place Thodupuzha, Kerala, India
Hometown Thodupuzha, Kerala, India
Present Metropolis Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Nationality Indian

Aswathy Sreekanth’s Official Social Profiles

fb.com/AswathyOfficial

Twitter: But to be up to date

instagram.com/aswathysreekanth

Attention-grabbing information about Aswathy Sreekanth

  • She is a tattoo lover.
  • Aswathy’s Instagram profile is energetic with 10 lakh followers.

TV Reveals

  • Chakkappazham – 2020 to current
  • Comedy Tremendous Nite (Position: Anchor)

Books

Purchase Aswathy Books,

Aswathy Sreekanth Photographs

Take a look on cool pics of author Aswathy Sreekanth,

Thanks for visiting themiracletech. For extra biographies, click on right here.

Related Items:

Most Popular

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif
62
ENTERTAINMENT

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family – Tech TMT
Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini? Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
59
LATEST

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else
57
LATEST

Mahabharata 2021 Release Date, Cast, Crew, Plot, Budget, Trailer And Everything Else – Tech TMT
DA Image DA Image
54
ENTERTAINMENT

When Salman Khan reached the function without an invite, Akshay Kumar – Rajinikanth was praised and Karan Johar was tight-lipped.
DA Image DA Image
54
ENTERTAINMENT

Kangana Ranaut’s tweet for Karthik Aryan, wrote- ‘My request to Papa Joe and Nepo Gang is ..
The Internet of things The Internet of things
53
LATEST

Taking full advantage of the Internet of Things
DA Image DA Image
51
ENTERTAINMENT

When Kabir was angry at Bedi because of Parveen Babi, the wife said- ‘How dare you?’
DA Image DA Image
51
LATEST

IPL 2021: Umesh Yadav strongly caught by one hand in a practice match, VIDEO viral
DA Image DA Image
51
LATEST

LIVE IPL 2021, KKR vs MI: मुंबई इंडियंस के खिलाफ कोलकाता ने जीता टॉस, फील्डिंग का लिया फैसला
DA Image DA Image
50
LATEST

IPL 2021, MI vs KKR: when, where and how to watch live streaming and live telecast of Kolkata Knight Riders-Mumbai Indians match

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Disclaimer: This story/post/article/video/images we will collect the information from media website or social media platforms. We (THE MIRACLE TECH TEAM) are not responsible for any type of copyright issues. If we have any complaint regarding the content. if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top