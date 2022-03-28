At a Glorious Oscar, Apple’s Feel-Good ‘CODA’ Wins

LOS ANGELES (AP) — After a film year often highlighting the crowd, the Academy Awards named Best Picture Sunday, an unabashed crowd-pleaser, deaf family drama “Coda,” which won Hollywood’s top award for the first time. handed over to the streaming service. a function

LOS ANGELES (AP) — After a film year often lights up on the crowd, Academy Awards Named a brazen crowd-pleaser, deaf family drama “CODA,” Best Picture Sunday, handed out Hollywood’s top prize to a streaming service for the first time in a ceremony that saw the greatest drama Will Smith steps on stage and slaps Chris Rock,

Cyan header’s “CODA,” Which first premiered at a virtual Sundance Film Festival in the winter of 2021, started off as an underdog but slowly emerged as the Oscars.