At-Bay Enhances Tech E&O Experience to Expedite Quoting Process – Yahoo Finance

New offering brings expanded appetite, intuitive application to digital platform

At-Bay, the insurance company for the digital age, today launched a new Technology Errors and Omissions quoting experience with an intuitive online application and an expanded auto-quote appetite.

At-Bay’s enhanced Tech E&O quoting journey provides wholesale brokers with an easy way to get instant, bindable quotes through the company’s digital platform. Easing the burden of the quoting process, the new offering includes:

Instant, bindable quotes for a wide range of businesses up to $25M in revenue

Expanded auto-quote capabilities for five new business classes

Enhanced underwriting technology to reduce likelihood of bottlenecks or referrals

A dynamic, easy-to-understand application that changes based on answers provided

Simpler questions with no complex revenue breakdown or contractual details required

“At-Bay’s mission has always been to combine industry-leading insurance with world-class technology, and our enhanced Tech E&O experience embodies that mission,” said Brett Sadoff, Head of Insurance at At-Bay. “We established a new standard last year when we started offering the first automatically underwritten Tech E&O policy. Now, we’re innovating further to push the industry forward.”

On the heels of raising $74 million in new funding, At-Bay is further enacting its vision of digitizing insurance and leveraging technology to improve the business.

“At-Bay has identified new ways to use technology to innovate in the insurance industry,” said Meital Kushnir, Director of Product Management at At-Bay. “We’ve streamlined the quoting journey for our broker partners, which allows them to move faster and do more business. The automation in our enhanced Tech E&O experience also creates new opportunities for our underwriting team and allows them to focus their efforts on more complex accounts.”

For more information on At-Bay’s coverage, services, or broker platform, visit www.at-bay.com, or contact the underwriting team at [email protected].

About At-Bay

At-Bay is the insurance company for the digital age. By combining world-class technology with industry-leading insurance expertise, we designed an insurance company from the ground up that empowers businesses to thrive in the digital world. As a Managing General Underwriter (MGU), At-Bay underwrites insurance policies through HSB Specialty Insurance Company, rated A++ by A.M. Best Company and part of Munich Re. At-Bay is backed by Acrew Capital, Khosla Ventures, Lightspeed Venture Partners, M12, the HSB fund of Munich Re Ventures, and Shlomo Kramer. www.at-bay.com

