Known for successful left-leaning satires such as “Vice” and “The Big Short,” director Adam McKay Once again tries to find a balance between serious social commentary and an acidic attack on right-wing conservative views, especially when it concerns global issues.

In their Oscar-nominated “Don’t Look Up” (now on Netflix) two low-level astronomers (played by Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence) attempt to warn mankind of an impending comet that may destroy Earth. Will give As the city-sized object falls to Earth, the right-wing US President (Meryl Streep) first agrees and then denies the gravity of its imminent impact. This satirical metaphor of the media, the government and the cultural indifference to the crisis…