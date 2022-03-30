At Juventus they do not rule out de Paul’s arrival on loan

Juventus will be interested in hiring midfielder Rodrigo de Paul for next season at Atlético de Madrid today if the Spanish club agrees to a loan from an Argentine national team player.

De Paul, who had arrived from Udinese less than a year earlier at the Diego Simeone-directed Atlético de Madrid, was already “followed” by Juventus leaders during his time in Serie A in Italy.

Facing a hunt for a midfielder, the former Racing Club player’s name reappears in a long list of potential candidates to occupy that position in the Turin team, as revealed on Tuesday by Italian sports newspaper Tuttosport. Was.

According to the publication, the visit of the leader of “Scouting” of Juventus, Matteo to South America …