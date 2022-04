Disclaimer: This article contains disturbing images that may not be suitable for some people.

An armed man wearing a gas mask turned off a smoking device in a New York subway on Tuesday morning, before opening fire on passengers, injuring 16 people, 10 of them gunshots, police announced. Which is actively looking for this suspect.

The attack happened at 8:24 a.m. (12:24 a.m. GMT), at a time when subway trains in the US metropolis…