At least 16 people injured in shooting in New York

At least 16 injured in shooting in New York subway, suspect wanted

At least 16 people were injured in Tuesday’s shooting during rush hours on the New York City subway, creating scenes of chaos as police search for a suspect.

Officials said explosive devices were found at the scene.

Amateur photographs and videos have shown pools of blood and people lying on the floor of a subway train, as well as on the platform of the “36th Street” station in the borough of Brooklyn.

Another video shows a crowd exiting smoky subway cars…