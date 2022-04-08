At least 50 people, including 5 children, were killed and about 100 were injured in the attack on the Kramatorsk station

According to the regional governor, this Friday, April 8, at least 50 people, including 5 children, were killed in a rocket attack on a railway station in Donbass, where civilians rush to flee the region of eastern Ukraine targeted by Russian forces. is rising.

Residents of eastern Ukraine urged to evacuate ‘now’

Krematoresk station, the “capital” of the Donbass under Ukrainian control, was the target of rockets and AFP journalists saw at least twenty bodies under plastic bags in front of the station, which were used to evacuate civilians from the area. “Fifty dead including five children. The number of victims after the strike of Russian occupation troops at Kramatorsk station at this time is »Wrote on telegram Pavlo Kyrilenko, which said that 98 injured have been hospitalized.

attack “Disgusting”Emanuel said…