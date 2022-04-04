At least 6 dead and 12 injured in mass shooting in Sacramento, police say

SACRAMENTO – After more than two years of empty streets and commerce, the California capital is returning to its pre-pandemic self this weekend. Thousands turned out for a concert at the downtown Golden 1 Center featuring Tyler, the creator, and crowds filled nearby bars, which spilled over into the spring night.

However, in an outburst of violence with echoes across the country, that upbeat mood was broken with gunfire early Sunday as clerics were leaving nightclubs. At least six people were killed and at least 12 injured in the largest mass shooting in Sacramento history, officials said.

The mass shooting, which appears to be spread over a two-square-block area of ​​downtown Sacramento not far from the Capitol building, occurred shortly after 2…