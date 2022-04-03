At least 6 killed, 10 injured in firing

Six people were killed, at least 10 injured in a shooting rampage in downtown Sacramento early Sunday and a thorough search was conducted for the killer or killers.

Chief Cathy Lester said officers who arrived at the scene at around 2 a.m. found the bodies on the street amid a huge crowd outside bars and restaurants. Police initially reported “multiple victims” after the attack, as they were killed in the massacre count near the State Capitol.

Lester said some of the injured were taken by ambulance to hospitals, others went on their own or were taken by friends. No information was given about his condition.

No arrests were made and Lester said the number of attackers was not known.

“If anyone has seen something, has a video, can anyone provide information…