At least two dead in Tel Aviv attack, attacker killed by Israeli security services

Police forces secure a restaurant after a shooting attack in the city of Tel Aviv on April 7, 2022. Ahmed Gharbali / AFP

At least two people were killed and several injured in a fresh armed attack on the evening of Thursday 7 April in the center of the Israeli metropolis of Tel Aviv. Israeli security services announced Friday morning that they had killed the attacker after a search that lasted several hours.

“The terrorist who carried out the armed attack yesterday in Tel Aviv has been traced and neutralized”Officials said, adding that a Palestinian man in the occupied West Bank was killed near a mosque in the Jaffa neighbourhood.

“After a difficult night, and prolonged work by the Israeli police, internal security services and military, we succeeded …