At least two killed in an attack in Tel Aviv – International

At least two people were killed and several injured in a fresh armed attack Thursday evening in the center of the Israeli metropolis Tel Aviv, where eyewitnesses reported scenes of chaos.

Israeli Red Cross counterpart Magan David Adom said in a brief message that it had treated several wounded, including some are in critical condition And he was transferred to the Ichilov Hospital.

But shortly after, this hospital reported two people dead and eight injured in the attack, Second in nine days in Tel Aviv field and a fourth in less than three weeks in Israel.

Witnesses present at the scene on Thursday evening told AFP they had heard and saw gunshots. Scenes of chaos in central Tel Aviv Where Israeli police say they are stationed.

“Everywhere there is an atmosphere of war, soldiers and police…They searched the restaurant, people are crying and…