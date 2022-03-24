LATEST At nurse RaDonda Vaught’s trial, testimony points to Vanderbilt’s responsibility : Shots By themiracletechcrew Posted on March 24, 2022 Radonda Vout, a former nurse at Vanderbilt University Medical Center charged with the death of a patient, listens to opening statements during her trial in Nashville, Tenn., Tuesday, March 22, 2022. Stephanie Amador / AP hide caption toggle caption Stephanie Amador / AP Radonda Watt, a former nurse at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, has been charged with the death of a patient. Read Full News Related Items: Click to comment Leave a Reply Cancel replyYour email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment * Name * Email * Website