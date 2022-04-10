At RTBF, Le Soir, La Tribune de Genève, the first results of the first round should be taken with caution

via The Associated Press The first credible estimates of the first round of the 2022 presidential election will be known only from 8 pm on Sunday, April 10.

President – this is an expression we always hear on election days – especially when the RTBF site starts broadcasting results trends before 6 pm. However, the “exit polls” that have long made it possible to corroborate media speculations are no longer a reality.

This technique of questioning voters right after they have voted is no longer used by pollsters; He has also categorically committed not to hold any events on this Sunday, April 10, the day of the first round of presidential elections.