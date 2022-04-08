At the Masters, Tiger Woods flashes greatness and shows signs of struggle

AUGUSTA, Ga. – The sun emerged through a narrow opening in a cloud-filled sky as Tiger Woods approached the first tee on Thursday in the Masters tournament. It cast the area in a kind of glow. But the spotlight was not needed.

It already seemed like every eye on the grounds of Augusta National Golf Club – as well as the millions of others watching around the world – had turned to Woods, who suffered a horrific, potentially life-threatening 408 days of death. The latter was making an impossible return to elite golf. Single vehicle car accident.

Roughly five hours later, Woods marched to the 18th fairway to thunderous applause, acknowledging not only his successful return to competitive golf, but also the recognition that he had done so at a more than commendable level.

In his first professional round at 17…