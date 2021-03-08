“At the moment we are not mixing the two series” – Fernando Alonso on the participation of Le Mans 2021 Alpine | sport

“At the moment we are not mixing the two series” – Alpine ruled out the possibility of a third Le Mans victory to Fernando Alonso.

Loading...

Fernando Alonso won two in a row Le mans Titles in 2018 and 2019, and Alpine made its project debut at Le Mans for 2021 (planned for 2020 but delayed due to COVID-19), bolstering Alonso’s speculation about participating in the historic race in 2021 .

Loading...

But Alpine has explicitly rejected this possibility for 2021, as they claim Alonso will focus only on Formula 1 this year, and Alpine has not proposed any crossover between the two motorsports.

Loading...

“At the moment, they are focused on Formula 1 and only Formula 1,” said Rossi of Alonso and Okan Motorsport-total.com. “It’s a lot of work.

Loading...

“We are not ruling out the possibility that some of them may pull out under certain circumstances under certain circumstances, but at the moment, we are not mixing the two series.”

Loading...

“We can’t afford to create something like a distraction for drivers. If it becomes possible, we can consider it, but that’s not the plan today.”

Loading...

Estebon Ocon not upside down

Apparently, Alpine would have liked to portray Alonso for the Le Mans project instead of the Oaks if such an opportunity had arrived. Nevertheless, the French citizen also did not show his opposition to joining Le Mans.

Loading...

“This is not the plan at the moment. Our goal is definitely Formula 1 and 200%. But yes, if the opportunity comes one day, and then we discuss it, the plan, with Alpine, then maybe, but that’s not what we’re focusing on right now. “

Loading...

Le Mans 2021 was previously planned to be held June 12–13, hitting the Canadian Grand Prix, but has now been moved to the final weekend of the F1 summer holiday, August 21–22. The first F1 Grand Prix will take place on 28 March.