LATEST

“At the same level as Verstappen”- Helmut Marko on Sergio Perez | The SportsRush

Avatar
By
Posted on
"At the same level as Verstappen"- Helmut Marko on Sergio Perez

“At the same level as Verstappen”- Helmut Marko’s judgement on Sergio Perez after his first race for Red Bull in Bahrain last weekend.

Red Bull’s Sergio Perez compelled fans with his exhilarating performance at Bahrain to vote him as the driver of the day, as he finished P5 from the pit-lane start, which is technically starting from the last.

Helmut Marko is impressed by his new recruitment and has placed him at par with Max Verstappen while drawing a comparison between their race day pace.

“The speed in the race is at the same level as Verstappen. When he was in clean air, he set the same times. So far, so good. Unfortunately, it was not like that in qualifying,” he said in statements to the Formel1 YouTube channel.

“The positive thing was that he lost most of the time in a corner, the 1. Already during the preseason tests, it was like that. In sector 3, he was faster than Max on average.”

“The only problem is that you have to get the whole lap. We are convinced that he will be very close to Max also in qualifying,” he said.

We are not going to burn a talent like Yuki Tsunoda

The Japanese sensation Yuki Tsunoda made an incredible start to his career as he bagged his first points on his debut, but Marko wants to be patient with Tsunoda.

“Let’s wait and see. We had the first of 23 races. Let’s see how it develops. We have an incredible diamond in the rough in Yuki. We are not going to burn it. We will see its evolution and make our decisions promptly,” he said to finish.

Now, F1’s entourage is travelling to Europe after a prolonged stay in the middle-east; the next race will be in Imola, where Red Bull eyes to bag a win.

Related Items:, , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
481
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
456
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
442
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
438
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
437
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
435
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
No. 22 Jackets Sting Wolfpack for 10th Sweep of Season No. 22 Jackets Sting Wolfpack for 10th Sweep of Season
413
LATEST

No. 22 Jackets Sting Wolfpack for 10th Sweep of Season
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
398
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
Newsletter signup for email alerts Newsletter signup for email alerts
393
LATEST

Tech Savvy: Facebook Groups connect users across the world | Brainerd Dispatch
Drones vs. hungry moths: Dutch use hi-tech to protect crops Drones vs. hungry moths: Dutch use hi-tech to protect crops
386
LATEST

Drones vs. hungry moths: Dutch use hi-tech to protect crops

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top