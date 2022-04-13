At the trial of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, the actor’s sister testified: “She was dealing with old fat people”

Reach of “anger” that culminated in physical and sexual violence: Amber Heard’s lawyers in a US court on Tuesday described the hell the young actress would have lived, the victim of her husband Johnny Depp turning into a “monster” by drugs they say Go and drink.

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s trial continues this Wednesday. On top of that, the actor’s sister came to testify to the complex character of her former partner. “She said ‘Why would Dior want to do business with you? Dior is class, style, and you have no style,’ Johnny Depp’s sister Christie Dembrowski says “She called him a fat old man.”

During the trial, Johnny Depp’s childhood was also highlighted, thanks to his sister. She explained in court that the situation at home was difficult when they were young and that their mother hit Johnny Depp.

“Victims of Domestic Violence”

ex couple…