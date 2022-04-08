Atalanta 1-1 Leipzig: Europa League match summary and goals | video | sports total

atlanta tied with 1-1 Leipzig in the first leg of the quarter-finals europa league , this Thursday, April 7 at Red Bull Arena. Luis Muriel scored for the visitors in the 17th minute, although Willy Orbán scored in the 58th minute.

gold de leipzig

Atalanta’s goal

Atalanta 1-1 Leipzig

with colombian Louis Ferdinand Muriel, atlanta will be measured with Leipzig In a match in which two teams coming from the Champions League will face each other. Follow minute by minute match statistics, events, goals, interviews and results from Red Bull Arena.

Atlanta vs Leipzig: What is the date and time?

Peru, Mexico, Colombia and Ecuador: at 11:45 am

Bolivia and Venezuela: 12:45 pm.

Paraguay, Chile, Argentina, Uruguay and Brazil: 1:45 pm

