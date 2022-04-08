Atalanta’s Live Draw – Soccer

Atalanta tied up on German soil (Photo: ANSA)

(ANSA) – ROME, April 7 – Atalanta added their first winless game in the Europa League with a 1-1 draw over Leipzig in the first leg of the quarter-finals today, scoring only two goals but a lot of emotion.

The Bergamo team started from 17′ ahead with a goal from Colombian Luis Muriel, but David Zappacosta declared a tie against it at 58′.

The parity may be less, but given that Argentina’s Juan Musso saved a penalty before Leipzig’s goal and that both teams made two shots at the post, the result is more than favorable for Atalanta, which would be local. ,