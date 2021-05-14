ENTERTAINMENT

(ATBA) Apna Time Bhi Aayega 14th May 2021 Today’s Episode: Veer Reprimands Kiara

Tonight’s episode starts with Vikram asking Rani to confess, when he says her to start confessing she looks at him and denies to do. Veer says what are you waiting for, she asks him to talk, Veer says what you want to talk about? He says to her you don’t need to think about any other thing all you have to do is focus on your studies because we don’t have much time. Rani thinks in herself perhaps he is getting angry. Veer says why you are not focusing on your studies? Veer says okay so tell me what did you study today? she replies physics.

Veer asks her some questions related to her books so that he can check if she is saying the truth or lying to him, Rani answers his all questions. In the next scene, Vikram is sitting at the seaside, Rani comes there and sits with him. There she starts making a sandcastle. Both of them starts talking to each other about the matter that is going on between all of them. She also says that I should be angry with you because he scolded me just because of you.

Vikram also starts making a castle with her. Rani appreciates her castle. He replies “do you know it is my dream castle whenever ill be able to make this would be the place where ill be living”. There Rani says this is the Ramadhir general store of my dreams, and here you will get all kind of chocolates and candies, she also mentions the locker and says her dad will sit here.

She lost in her dreams suddenly Vikram says mam could you get me some pastries, please. Rani smiles and says ya sure. Suddenly Kiara comes there and kicks her store, Vikaram there yells at Kiara says why you did that? Kiara says to him you brothers have crossed the limits and now this is the height of supporting her, just because of you guys she forgot her limits, she looks at Rani and says you… don’t you have work to do?

Vikram makes Kiara calm down and asks do you have any idea what are you saying? Kiara says don’t teach me because these kinds of people deserve to listen to these types of words. She further says if you don’t tell them their work they won’t work and forget their job. Kiara looks at Rani’s necklace and says you don’t have to be so fancy, she snatches her necklace and throws that into the sea.

Kiara gets too angry at her saying this is the last warning and after this, you have to be ready for everything that can happen to you, so stay within your limits? Veer says this is enough Kiara if I’m not saying anything you can not say what comes on your tongue. The episode ends here with this verbal spat between Kiara and Veer. Stay tuned to get all the complete episode update.

