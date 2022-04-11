Athiya Shetty, Suniel Shetty cheer for her boyfriend KL Rahul at his IPL match at Wankhede Stadium. See pics | Bollywood

Athiya Shetty, along with her parents Suniel Shetty and Mana Shetty, watched boyfriend KL Rahul play at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday. KL Rahul is the captain of Lucknow Super Giants in the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League. Suniel even sported the team’s skyblue t-shirt as he cheered for him from the stands. Lucknow Super Giants however, lost to Rajasthan Royals by three runs. Also read: Athiya Shetty picks up boyfriend KL Rahul from airport, fans say ‘get married soon guys’. Watch

