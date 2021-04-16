LATEST

Athletic Bilbao vs. Barcelona injury, suspension

Avatar
By
Posted on
Barcelona midfielder Philippe Coutinho pictured in October 2020

Sports activities Mole rounds up the entire newest harm and suspension information forward of Saturday’s Copa del Rey conflict between Athletic Bilbao and Barcelona.

The ultimate of the 2021 Copa del Rey will happen in Seville on Saturday night as Athletic Bilbao face Barcelona.

Athletic and Barca are the 2 most profitable sides within the historical past of the competitors, profitable a mixed 53 titles, and right here Sports activities Mole rounds up the staff information for the 2 sides.

© Reuters

Contents hide
1 ATHLETIC BILBAO
2 BARCELONA

ATHLETIC BILBAO

Out: Yeray Alvarez (groin), Peru Nolaskoain (ankle), Yuri Berchiche (hamstring), Oier Zarraga (knee)

Uncertain: None

Sports activities Mole’s predicted XI: Simon; De Marcos, Nunez, Martinez, Lekue; Berenguer, Victor, D Garcia, Muniain; R Garcia, Williams

BARCELONA

Out: grandchild (ankle), Philippe Coutinho (knee), Ansu fati (knee)

Uncertain: None

Sports activities Mole’s predicted XI: Ter Stegen; De Jong, Pique, Lenglet; Dest, Busquets, Pedri, Alba; Griezmann, Messi, Dembele

ID:443216:1false2false3false:QQ:: from db desktop :LenBod:collect2929:

Related Items:

Most Popular

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini? Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
21
LATEST

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else
21
LATEST

Mahabharata 2021 Release Date, Cast, Crew, Plot, Budget, Trailer And Everything Else – Tech TMT
DA Image DA Image
17
LATEST

IPL 2021: Umesh Yadav strongly caught by one hand in a practice match, VIDEO viral
The Internet of things The Internet of things
17
LATEST

Taking full advantage of the Internet of Things
DA Image DA Image
16
LATEST

LIVE IPL 2021, KKR vs MI: मुंबई इंडियंस के खिलाफ कोलकाता ने जीता टॉस, फील्डिंग का लिया फैसला
DA Image DA Image
16
LATEST

IPL 2021, MI vs KKR: when, where and how to watch live streaming and live telecast of Kolkata Knight Riders-Mumbai Indians match
DA Image DA Image
16
ENTERTAINMENT

When Kabir was angry at Bedi because of Parveen Babi, the wife said- ‘How dare you?’
DA Image DA Image
15
ENTERTAINMENT

This city was most liked by Brad Pitt in India, said- people come here to die…
DA Image DA Image
15
LATEST

IPL 2021 KKR vs MI: This is why Rohit Sharma is paying extra attention to fitness after IPL 2020
DA Image DA Image
15
LATEST

Even after scoring a century, captain Sanju Samson could not get Rajasthan Royals win against Punjab Kings, know what said after the match

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Disclaimer: This story/post/article/video/images we will collect the information from media website or social media platforms. We (THE MIRACLE TECH TEAM) are not responsible for any type of copyright issues. If we have any complaint regarding the content. if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top