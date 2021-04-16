Athletic Bilbao vs. Barcelona injury, suspension

Sports activities Mole rounds up the entire newest harm and suspension information forward of Saturday’s Copa del Rey conflict between Athletic Bilbao and Barcelona.

The ultimate of the 2021 Copa del Rey will happen in Seville on Saturday night as Athletic Bilbao face Barcelona.

Athletic and Barca are the 2 most profitable sides within the historical past of the competitors, profitable a mixed 53 titles, and right here Sports activities Mole rounds up the staff information for the 2 sides.

© Reuters

ATHLETIC BILBAO

Out: Yeray Alvarez (groin), Peru Nolaskoain (ankle), Yuri Berchiche (hamstring), Oier Zarraga (knee)

Uncertain: None

Sports activities Mole’s predicted XI: Simon; De Marcos, Nunez, Martinez, Lekue; Berenguer, Victor, D Garcia, Muniain; R Garcia, Williams

BARCELONA

Out: grandchild (ankle), Philippe Coutinho (knee), Ansu fati (knee)

Uncertain: None

Sports activities Mole’s predicted XI: Ter Stegen; De Jong, Pique, Lenglet; Dest, Busquets, Pedri, Alba; Griezmann, Messi, Dembele