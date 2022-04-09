Athletics vs Phillies – Game Recap – April 8, 2022

Rhys Hoksins conducted an informal poll on the popularity of new Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber inside the clubhouse – Philadelphia.

“You guys like the new guy?” Hoskins said. “I like her.”

So did Phillies fans on Opening Day. And his companions dig him too.

black slammed a homer From the front of the second deck in his first at-bat with the Phillies, waved a “1” finger toward his teammates and threw their helmets into the air for a spirited curtain call as a sold out crowd of 44,232.

His 14th career leadoff could be a sign of slugging homer to come.

NL MVP Bryce Harper also knocked in a run and Aaron Nola scored a seven to lead the Philadelphia Phillies to a 9-5 win over the Oakland Athletics on Friday.

“It’s a little early for the curtain call of the first innings,”…