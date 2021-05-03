ENTERTAINMENT

Atithi In House Part 5 Web Series Released On Kooku App

Kooku OTT platform is back with yet another episode of Atithi In House web series. The producers of the platform have released the trailer on their social media account with the caption, “Apni Apni zarurate he, ab Ghar ke naye PG kiski zarurat puri karte dekhna mat bhuliega”. This is the 5th part of the show which is going to release on 2nd May 2021 on the official Kooku app. People are very excited to watch the full new episode. Here are the full details about the Atithi In House Part 5 web series Kooku watch online, cast, story, actress name, and wiki.

Atithi In House Part 5 web series Kooku

Title: Atithi In House Part 5
Streaming Platform: Kooku app
Releasing Date: 2nd May 2021
Episode: 5

Atithi In House Part 5 Story

The story of the show revolves around the same concept that was seen in the previous sections. However, in this section, we will see a gay twist where two girls are loving each other and the family come to know the truth. It will be exciting to watch what will happen after this.

Makers don’t reveal the star cast name yet. But it is anticipated that they will release soon. You can watch the full episode from 2nd May 2021 on the official Kooku app.

Download the app from Google Play Store or Apple Store and enjoy the latest web series. Kooku is one of the prominent OTT digital platforms that often releases unique and bold web shows. Here is the latest web series of Kooku app Ratri, Lolita PG House, Aaj Office Mat Jaiye, and more.

Also Read: Atithi In House Kooku Web Series Full Episode Watch Online Cast, Actress Name, Wiki, Bio

Till then, keep updated with Trendy Kendy for more latest updates and news. Also, do not forget to comment down below your review about this episode.

