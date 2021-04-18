Atithi In House web series cast, Trailer, Video and Full Episode download

Video On Demand platform Kooku is coming with a brand new internet sequence on its OTT platform. After the profitable releasing of Ratri, Sauteli Saheli and Lolita PG home. Now, the younger technology favourite OTT platform Kooku is coming with a yet one more drama internet sequence names “Atithi In Home”. The trailer of the net sequence has been launched formally on social media and Youtube channel the place received hug response by viewers. After the releasing of the trailer, it’s gaining a lot love and responds from the followers. Additionally, the sharing of the trailer is rising on social media. Kooku is hoping to get subscriber base of the platform after launch of Atithi In Home.

Kooku’s Atithi In Home story :- story revolve round PG visitor who come and keep a house and begin like to PG honour.



Atithi In Home Forged :- Kooku internet sequence Atithi In Home lead by fashionable mannequin and actress Mokshita Raghav and Shrutika Gaokar. Each are lovely and proficient actress who has mass fan following on social media they usually labored in different music video and internet sequence. Mokshita Raghav already labored in Prime flix internet sequence Kamsutra, MX Participant internet sequence Cintract Killer. Shrutika Gaokar additionally labored in music video that’s launched on India’s fashionable firm platform. Other than Mokshita and Shrutika others are Gayatri Phulwani, Sandip Bose, Priyesh Shrimal, Shubham Meghwal, Chetan Gulati and Manish Thapliyal. Atithi In Home is directed by Harshvardhan Sanwal.