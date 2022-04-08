Atlanta Braves Unveil World Series Championship Banner at Pregame Ceremony

ATLANTA – The defending World Series champions officially have a new banner.

Just 156 days after the Atlanta Braves won last season’s World Series, they showed off a new year on their long collection of red, white, and blue pennants on Thursday night.

The pennants are connected by a light post beyond the right field wall of Truist Park. The four red ones represent each of the Braves’ World Series victories in franchise history, dating back to their time in Boston.

Thursday’s banner unveiling was part of a half-hour ceremony ahead of the first pitch of Atlanta’s season opener against the Cincinnati Reds. In the meantime, a black sheet was removed from the light post, highlighting a red pennant depicting the year “2021”. As fireworks burst across Georgia’s skies in the evening, crowds near capacity…