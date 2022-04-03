Atlanta Hawks beat Brooklyn Nets 122-115

Summary

There was playoff atmosphere at State Farm Arena tonight. Two teams featuring some of the most recognizable faces in the league fight for a play-in tournament seeding. Plus, it was Quavo’s birthday celebration.

Somehow, the game exceeded the hype. Kevin Durant departed for a career-high 55 points. Kyrie Irving provided an incompetent 31 points. The offensive outburst still wasn’t enough to take down the Hawks.

Trai Young led with 36 points and 10 assists. While the Nets relied on only two players, the Hawks got a total team effort. Every player scored. However, the two Hawks with the least number of points were both starters – Kevin Huerter and Timothée Luvavu-Cabarot both scored 5 points each.

As I mentioned at the beginning of the article, the game has major…