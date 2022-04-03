Atlanta Hawks beat Brooklyn Nets 122-115

Atlanta Hawks beat Brooklyn Nets 122-115

Summary

There was playoff atmosphere at State Farm Arena tonight. Two teams featuring some of the most recognizable faces in the league fight for a play-in tournament seeding. Plus, it was Quavo’s birthday celebration.

Somehow, the game exceeded the hype. Kevin Durant departed for a career-high 55 points. Kyrie Irving provided an incompetent 31 points. The offensive outburst still wasn’t enough to take down the Hawks.


