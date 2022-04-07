Atlanta Hawks Dominate Washington Wizards 118-103

Summary

Late last night, while most of us were asleep, the Atlanta Hawks were making their way through customs. He had to catch an international flight to return home after a severe defeat. Apparently, he used his free time to re-focus on his work.

While the play-in tournament closes in, seeding is very much up in the air. It wasn’t always pretty, but the Hawks beat the Washington Wizards 118-103. The Hawks conceded only 38 points in the second half after losing 65 points in the first half.

Hawks’ defense may have been hit and miss, but he kept at an aggressive clinch as usual. Trai Young led with 30 points and 11 assists. Just behind him was Danilo Gallinari with 26 points and 10 rebounds. John Collins is still recovering from injuries,…