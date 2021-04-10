LATEST

Atlanta Hawks guard Tony Snell out with ankle injury

Atlanta Hawks guard Tony Snell out with ankle injury

Mar 18, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks’ Tony Snell (19) shoots over Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) in the second quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Atlanta Hawks guard Tony Snell will miss the team’s two-game road trip against the Charlotte Hornets and Toronto Raptors due to a sprained right ankle.

Snell left during the third quarter of Friday night’s game against the Chicago Bulls and did not return. An MRI exam taken Saturday confirmed ankle sprain and a bone bruise.

He will stay in Atlanta for rehabilitation and will be re-evaluated upon the team’s return.

Snell was scoreless in 15 minutes prior to departing the contest against Chicago.

Snell is averaging 5.5 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.3 assists through 40 games (18 starts) this season. The 29-year-old was a first-round selection (20th overall) by the Bulls in the 2013 NBA Draft and played for the Bulls, Milwaukee Bucks and Detroit Pistons before joining the Hawks this season.

He carries career averages of 6.4 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game.

The Hawks have won five of their past six games heading into the trip to Charlotte and Tampa (where the Raptors are playing this season).

–Field Level Media

