Atlanta Season 3: Inside That Spooky First Scene

“Because I wanted to do some things that other people don’t, and I just wanted to be honest, brutal,” Glover said. gecko’s den Before the season airing.

While the moment is really sharp and bold, it also serves as a helpful appetizer to one of Season 3’s bigger themes: curses, specifically the “curse of whiteness.” During the summer of 2020 following the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis and protesters taking to the streets across the country demanding racial justice, Glover recalls seeing a CNN contributor (though he doesn’t remember who) race in America. discussing the situation.

“(He) was saying it was freeing white people from the burden of being white, which we thought was really interesting,” Glover says. “Just in a general sense,…