'Atlanta' Season 3 Opens With a Killer White Lesbian Couple and a Nod to ASAP Rocky

atalantaseason of sophistication (or robin season, as it was titled) Donald Glover’s Emmy-winning FX comedy furthers its well-established penchant for genre-bending satirical humor and avant-garde storytelling to new frontiers. Each episode was more accurately described as an event, with the hysterical opener “Alligator Man” featuring a career-high performance by Kat Williams and an actual crocodile—a prime example. The “barbershop” was another gem filled with the almost religious devotion that black men have for their barbers. Then “Woods” was a well-earned cathartic moment for Al aka Paper Boi (Brian Tyree Henry), whose depression and disillusionment with fame was a thread throughout the season.

