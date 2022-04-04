Atlanta woke up and won again

After a forgettable start with much criticism from Walter Erviti, Atalanta have found their way into the championship: they beat Temperley as a visitor, winning their second consecutive (the last one: 3–1 over Flandria) and putting Gave. Reduction in qualifying posts for second promotion to first.

El Bohemiao pulled off a convincing victory without any cracks or complications that put a stick in the wheel. He opened it through Juan Galleno, one of the historical figures who returned at the beginning of the year to try a new promotion at the club. And he confirmed it with Gonzalo Klusener, who reached four goals.

gasoline? After the confirmation of Quinonez and Aguirre as a technical pair, they left a new worrying image.