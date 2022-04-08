Atlético acquires Gimnasia with urgency to add Tucumán

Atlético Tucumán is in last place with Talares de Córdoba.

In a match valid for date 9 of Zone A of the League Cup (LPF), Atlético Tucumán will receive the Gymnasia y Esgrima La Plata with the aim of adding a win to improve their weak campaign this Friday.

The meeting will be played from 7:00 pm at the Tucumán team’s memorial Jose Fierro Stadium, which will be refereed by Jorge Ballino and broadcast by TNT Sports Signal.

Atlético Tucumán comes in last with Talares de Córdoba, with 5 points, after drawing as a visitor with San Lorenzo, while Gymnasia (9) comes after beating the Córdoba team 2–1.

Records show that he played 14 games with six wins for “El Lobo”, five for “Dean” and three draws.

